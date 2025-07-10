Greenberg Gibbons Begins $10M Renovation of Hunt Valley Towne Centre Near Baltimore

COCKEYSVILLE, MD. — Greenberg Gibbons has begun the $10 million renovation of Hunt Valley Towne Centre, a 925,000-square-foot, open-air mixed-use development located in Cockeysville, roughly 16 miles north of Baltimore. The renovation project will feature a new plaza and improvements to the center’s Regal movie theater.

Situated within Hunt Valley’s Main Street corridor, the new plaza will feature a new turf lawn, pergola, seating area and a retractable 14-foot multimedia screen, as well as space for games and seasonal activities. The plaza will also host the center’s “Friday Night Live” summer concert series, movie nights and annual Christmas tree lighting ceremonies. Completion of the plaza is expected for this fall.

Upgrades to the Regal movie theater will include refreshed exterior enhancements, updated signage, a fully refurbished lobby, improved concessions with digital displays and self-service ticket kiosks. Additionally, each auditorium will comprise new laser projectors, recliner seating and new flooring. The movie theater will remain open throughout the multiphase renovation process.

Following the closure of Hunt Valley Mall in 2000, the property was redeveloped and began operating as Hunt Valley Towne Center in 2003. Tenants at the center include Wegmans, DSW, HomeGoods, Marshalls, California Pizza Kitchen, J.Crew Factory, Onelife Fitness and Michaels.