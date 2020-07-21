REBusinessOnline

Greenberg Gibbons, Caves Valley Partners to Open Student Housing Community Within $350M Towson Row in August

Phase I of Towson Row will include Altus, a 214-unit student housing community that will include retail and restaurant space on the ground level.

TOWSON, MD. — Greenberg Gibbons and Caves Valley Partners will open Phase I of Towson Row, a $350 million mixed-use development in Towson, in August. The first phase includes Altus, a 214-unit student housing community that will include retail and restaurant space on the ground level. Gilbane Development Co. is building and managing Altus, which is located at the corner of Susquehanna Avenue and Towson Row, one mile north of Towson University. Located on the first level of the Altus building will be a 2,860-square-foot wine and spirits store, a 2,272-square-foot nail salon and a 2,750-square-foot BurgerFi restaurant. Towson University announced it will open for in-person and online classes Aug. 24.

Towson Row is a five-acre mixed-use development that will include a 45,000-square-foot Whole Foods Market, more than 75,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space, 150,000 square feet of office space, 231 apartment units, the adaptive reuse of the former National Guard armory building into Towson University’s StarTUp and a 220-room dual-branded hotel.

