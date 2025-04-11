Greenberg Gibbons Opens 15,000 SF Retail Building at Reisterstown Shopping Center in Maryland

REISTERSTOWN, MD. — Greenberg Gibbons has opened a new retail building totaling 15,000 square feet at Reisterstown Shopping Center, a 167,212-square-foot shopping center located in the Baltimore suburb of Reisterstown. The retail building includes an 11,076-square-foot renovated Advance Auto Parts, which is now open. Two additional tenants at the building — Jersey Mike’s Subs and Quickway Japanese Hibachi — will open this fall.

Existing tenants at Reisterstown Shopping Center include Lidl, Big Lots, Walgreens, Planet Fitness, Starbucks Coffee, Chick-fil-A, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Dollar Tree.

Since acquiring the property, Greenberg Gibbons has invested $30 million in upgrades and renovations.