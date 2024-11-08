Greenberg Gibbons Purchases Shopping Center in Tucker, Georgia for $17.3M

TUCKER, GA. — Baltimore-based Greenberg Gibbons has entered the Georgia market with its $17.3 million purchase of Northlake Square, an 82,578-square-foot shopping center in Tucker.

Built in 1988 at the intersection of Lavista Road and I-285 in metro Atlanta, the shopping center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including longtime anchors Aldi and Best Buy.

Greenberg Gibbons purchased Northlake Square via Greenberg Gibbons Real Estate Income Fund I, an investment vehicle whose other acquisitions include shopping centers in Tennessee, Florida, the Carolinas and Maryland.