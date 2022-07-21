Greenbridge, Deutsche Bank Originate $150M Loan for The Reef Creative Office Building in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

LOS ANGELES — Greenbridge Finance and Deutsche Bank have co-originated a $150 million refinancing for The Reef, a creative flex office property in downtown Los Angeles.

Located at 1933 S. Broadway, The Reef offers more than 800,000 rentable square feet of creative space tailored for innovators, entrepreneurs and diverse creators. LA Mart, Maker City LA and Magic Box are tenants at the 12-story building, which also has a basement.