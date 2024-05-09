Thursday, May 9, 2024
Greenebaum Enterprises and St. John Properties are co-developing two medical office buildings and an inline retail building cumulatively totaling 85,000 square feet.
Greenebaum, St. John Properties Break Ground on Final Three Buildings at Maple Lawn in Fulton, Maryland

by John Nelson

FULTON, MD. — A joint venture between Greenebaum Enterprises and St. John Properties has broken ground on the final three commercial buildings at Maple Lawn, a 605-acre mixed-use development in Fulton, a city in the Baltimore-Washington corridor. The properties, all of which are being developed on a speculative basis, include two medical office buildings and an inline retail building cumulatively totaling 85,000 square feet. All three buildings are positioned along Maple Lawn’s northern entrance near Maple Lawn Boulevard and Johns Hopkins Road.

Upon the expected delivery in late 2025, Maple Lawn will total 1.8 million square feet of Class A offices, industrial facilities, research-and-development space, medical offices, shops and restaurants, as well as 1,300 residences. Maple Lawn is home to a variety of businesses, including Cisco Systems, DataTribe, Johns Hopkins Medicine, KBR, Kennedy Krieger, New Day, Presidio, Raytheon and Window Nation. 

