Greenfire to Construct 178-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

OCONOMOWOC, WIS. — Wangard Partners has selected Greenfire to build its new Olympia Fields Apartments in Oconomowoc, about 34 miles west of Milwaukee. The development will include 178 luxury apartment units along with a pool and clubhouse. Seven buildings will house a variety of unit sizes, including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The project will be built on the site of the former Olympia Resort, which is currently being demolished. Construction is expected to begin in October with completion slated for fall 2022. Kahler Slater will serve as architect and R.A. Smith as civil engineer.

