GreenLake Provides $34.4M in Financing for Shopping Center in Shelton, Connecticut

SHELTON, CONN. — Los Angeles-based GreenLake Asset Management has provided $34.4 million in financing for Fountain Square, a shopping center that is under development in Shelton, located in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The undisclosed sponsor will use the proceeds to refinance the property’s existing debt, including more than 60 liens from vendors, as well as to buy out the existing ownership and resume construction. Tenants that have already committed to Fountain Square include Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Taco Bell.