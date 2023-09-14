Thursday, September 14, 2023
GreenLake Provides $35.3M Construction Loan for Entertainment District in Waukee, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKEE, IOWA — GreenLake Asset Management LLC has provided a $35.3 million construction loan for KeeTown Loop, a 40-acre master-planned entertainment district in Waukee, a western suburb of Des Moines. The project will be anchored by a 3,500-seat Live Nation concert venue. Additional plans call for an 88-unit apartment complex and two hotels: Aloft Hotel by Marriott and Home2 Suites by Hilton. There will also be 22,000 square feet of office space and 51,000 square feet of retail space. Spaces for Starbucks and McDonald’s are currently under construction. Future plans call for additional restaurants, a microbrewery and a variety of other retail concepts. GreenLake’s funding will enable the borrower to complete construction of the Live Nation venue and to purchase the land to be used for parking.

