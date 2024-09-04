Greenlaw Partners Sells 18.2-Acre Pecos 17 Industrial Development Site in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Greenlaw Partners has completed the disposition of 18.2 acres of undeveloped land, located at Pecos and Sossaman roads in Mesa, to Cavan Commercial for $6.5 million. Specific plans for the site, commonly known as Pecos 17, have not been announced, but the property is fully entitled for the development of 227,000 square feet of industrial space.

Situated within the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone, the site has access to robust infrastructure, affordable power capacity, fiber network, natural gas, and abundant water and wastewater capacity. Additionally, the site is under 30 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six miles from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Callahan Conway of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in the transaction.