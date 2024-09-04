Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pecos-17-Mesa-AZ
The 18.2-acre site of undeveloped land at Pecos and Sossaman roads in Mesa, Ariz., is fully entitled for the development of 227,000 square feet of industrial space.
AcquisitionsArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Greenlaw Partners Sells 18.2-Acre Pecos 17 Industrial Development Site in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Greenlaw Partners has completed the disposition of 18.2 acres of undeveloped land, located at Pecos and Sossaman roads in Mesa, to Cavan Commercial for $6.5 million. Specific plans for the site, commonly known as Pecos 17, have not been announced, but the property is fully entitled for the development of 227,000 square feet of industrial space.

Situated within the Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone, the site has access to robust infrastructure, affordable power capacity, fiber network, natural gas, and abundant water and wastewater capacity. Additionally, the site is under 30 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and six miles from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Will Strong, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Callahan Conway of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group – Mountain West represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Kraus-Anderson Completes $28.5M North Star Elementary School in...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $7.1M Sale of Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Retail...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $95M Sale of The...

MainStreet Property Group Receives $32.3M Refinancing for Porch...

Max Benjamin Partners Arranges $16.5M Construction Loan for...

Trevey Commercial Real Estate Brokers Sale of 27-Acre...

Texas Reaps Benefits of Semiconductor Manufacturing Deals

Hoar Construction Completes 140,000 SF Healthcare Project in...