Monday, November 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Cabana-North-Valley-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, Cabana North Valley will feature 159 affordable apartments. (Image courtesy of Greenlight Communities)
Affordable HousingArizonaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Greenlight Communities Breaks Ground on 159-Unit Cabana North Valley Affordable Apartments in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based Greenlight Communities has broken ground on Cabana North Valley, a 159-unit affordable multifamily community in Phoenix. Located at 33455 N. North Valley Parkway, Cabana North Valley will feature 59 studios, 66 one-bedroom units and 34 two-bedroom units, as well as three courtyards with a wide array of amenities.

With the community situated between charter schools, Greenlight Communities plans to support the local education system by providing housing options to families seeking high-quality education for their children. The project is set to begin leasing in October 2024.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.1M Sale of Three-Property...

CBRE Arranges $9M in Financing for Industrial Asset...

Stos Partners Sells 28,520 SF Industrial Facility in...

Private Exchange Investor Buys Apartment Building in Torrance,...

Wingspan Development Group Opens 231-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Woda Cooper Completes $10.5M Affordable Housing Community in...

Redline, Ascent Underway on Renovation of 201,310 SF...

X-Golf Opens 6,800 SF Entertainment Venue at $500M...

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 300-Unit Affordable Housing...