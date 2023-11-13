Greenlight Communities Breaks Ground on 159-Unit Cabana North Valley Affordable Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Scottsdale-based Greenlight Communities has broken ground on Cabana North Valley, a 159-unit affordable multifamily community in Phoenix. Located at 33455 N. North Valley Parkway, Cabana North Valley will feature 59 studios, 66 one-bedroom units and 34 two-bedroom units, as well as three courtyards with a wide array of amenities.

With the community situated between charter schools, Greenlight Communities plans to support the local education system by providing housing options to families seeking high-quality education for their children. The project is set to begin leasing in October 2024.