Greenlight Communities Completes Two Affordable Housing Properties in Phoenix

Cabana on 12th in Phoenix features 252 apartments, a swimming pool, Zen garden, co-workspace and controlled access.

PHOENIX — Greenlight Communities has completed the development of two affordable housing properties in Phoenix. Totaling 478 units, the properties are Cabana on Washington at 5300 E. Washington St. and Cabana on 12th at 4225 N. 12th St.

Cabana on Washington features 226 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts with rents starting at $899 per month. Cabana on 12th offers 252 units in a variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with rents starting at $849 per month.

Units at the communities feature stainless steel appliances, European wood-style cabinets, quartz countertops, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style and carpet flooring, keyless entry and a front porch or patio, among other features. Both properties offer a mix of community amenities including controlled access, gated entry, fitness center, exterior fitness circuits, swimming pools, co-work space, outdoor barbecues, laundry rooms with lounges, indoor bike storage with fix station, electric vehicle charging station, indoor mail room, covered parking, pet stations, Amazon parcel lockers, hammocks and Zen gardens.

Greenlight Communities has affordable housing projects under construction and in the development pipeline in Scottsdale, Goodyear, Mesa and Chandler, Ariz. Real estate and development industry veterans Patricia Watts, Rob Lyles and Dan Richards launched the venture.