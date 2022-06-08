REBusinessOnline

Greenlight Communities Divests of 244-Unit Cabana Power Multifamily Property in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Cabana Power in Mesa, Ariz., features 244 apartments, a leasing office and clubhouse, swimming pool, multipurpose event lawn and outdoor fitness circuits.

MESA, ARIZ. — Greenlight Communities has completed the sale of Cabana Power, an apartment property in Mesa. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset for $84 million, or $344,262 per unit.

Completed in 2022, Cabana Power features 244 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, eight-foot entry doors with keyless entry, smart thermostats and heat-reflecting windows. Select floor plans offer built-in workstation desks and full-size, front-loading washers and dryers. The community features a leasing office and clubhouse, coworking space, two laundry rooms, a resort-style swimming pool, Zen gardens, a multipurpose event lawn and outdoor fitness circuits.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

