TUCSON, ARIZ. — A joint venture between Greenlight Communities and Holualoa Cos. has completed construction of Villa Cielo Cortaro, an “attainable multifamily property” in Tucson.

Located at 8255 N. Shannon Road, Villa Cielo Cortaro features 196 studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with rents starting at $1,199. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, electric vehicle charging stations and a co-working lounge.

Move-ins are set to begin in August.