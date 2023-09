TUCSON, ARIZ. — Greenlight Communities and MEB Management, as property manager, have opened Cabana Bridges, a multifamily community located at 1102 E. 36th St. in South Tucson.

The 170,784-square-foot property features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, outdoor fitness circuit, yoga yard, swimming pool, clubhouse, shared spaces, a community garden and electric vehicle charging stations.