Greenlight Communities Sells Cabana Encanto Apartments Near Phoenix for $61M

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Greenlight Communities has completed the disposition of Cabana Encanto, an attainable housing property located within the Palm Valley master-planned community in Goodyear. A partnership between Sunrise Multifamily and Ascent Equity Group acquired the asset for $61 million, or $213,287 per unit.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Situated on 8.8 acres, Cabana Encanto features 286 apartments with 9-foot ceilings, 8-foot keyless entry doors and front porches or patios. Community amenities include controlled access, a leasing office, clubhouse with social space, coworking booths with soundproof panels, a swimming pool, grilling stations, a multipurpose event lawn and Zen gardens.