Cabana Happy Valley in Phoenix features 292 apartments, a fitness center, lounge, coworking space, a swimming pool, mail room and covered parking.
Greenlight Communities Sells Cabana Happy Valley Apartment Complex in Phoenix for $79.2M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Greenlight Communities has completed the disposition of Cabana Happy Valley, a multifamily community in Phoenix, to Ideal Capital Group for $79.2 million, or $271,404 per unit.

Built in 2023 on nine acres, Cabana Happy Valley features 292 apartments with eight-foot keyless entry doors, European wood-style cabinetry, smart thermostats and full-size washers/dryers. Community amenities include a two-story leasing office and clubhouse, fitness center, lounge, coworking space, swimming pool, car charging stations, bike storage, mail room and covered parking.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

