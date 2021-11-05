REBusinessOnline

GreenLight Equity Group Acquires Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 192 Units in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Salt Lake City-based investment firm GreenLight Equity Group has acquired Chula Vista and Villa Verde, two multifamily properties totaling 192 units in Oklahoma City. The properties are located on the city’s south side. According to Apartments.com, Chula Vista was built in 1970, totals 60 units and offers amenities such as a playground, picnic area and onsite laundry facilities, while Villa Verde was built in 1968 and features studio and one-bedroom units ranging in size from 470 to 690 square feet. New York-based North Point Capital and Assured Realty Capital Inc. both contributed preferred equity investments of undisclosed amounts to the deal, which traded off market. The seller was also not disclosed. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add plan.

