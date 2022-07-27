Greenlite Partners Sells 67,145 SF Office Building in Las Vegas for $26M

Located at 9075 W. Diablo Drive in Las Vegas, the three-story building features 67,145 square feet of Class A office space.

LAS VEGAS — Greenlite Partners, an affiliate of WG Group, has completed the disposition of an office building located at 9075 W. Diablo Drive in Las Vegas. KB Acquisitions, part of Kingsbarn Realty Capital, acquired the property for $26 million, or $387 per square foot.

Originally constructed in 2008, the three-story, multi-tenant property features 67,145 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased.

Marlene Fujita Winkel, Emily Brun and Alex Casingal of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Las Vegas represented the seller in the deal.