GreenRock Capital, J.P. Morgan Close $103M in Financing for Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center in California

ONTARIO, CALIF. — GreenRock Capital, with J.P. Morgan as underwriter, has closed $103 million in financing for the Ontario Airport Hotel and Conference Center in Ontario. The $103 million package pairs $26 million in tax-exempt C-PACE bonds with $77 million in tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds. The financing was placed with municipal bond investors.

National CORE owns the asset, which is being converted into the Hyatt Regency Ontario through a comprehensive renovation and repositioning process. Financing proceeds will support the redevelopment of the existing 309-room hotel into a 295-room Hyatt Regency. The new property will feature expanded suites, fully renovated guest rooms and commons area, a redesigned lobby, upgraded food-and-beverage offerings, a new Club Lounge and more than 16,000 square feet of meeting space.

Keaton Yellin of JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing. Fred Schuster of FGS Realty Advisors assisted the sponsor with the transaction.