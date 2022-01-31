REBusinessOnline

GreenRock Capital Leads $103M in C-PACE Funding for Chinese Hospital in San Francisco

Posted on by in California, Healthcare, Loans, Western

Chinese-Hospital-San-Francisco-CA

Chinese Hospital is located at 845 Jackson St. in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — GreenRock Capital has led $103 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) funding for Chinese Hospital, located at 845 Jackson St. in San Francisco. This is the largest single C-PACE transaction in industry history and is the first to combine both taxable and tax-exempt financing in the same transaction, according to GreenRock.

The C-PACE transaction reduced the cost of financing seismic and other building improvements associated with a new patient tower. The transaction will also refinance outstanding debt associated with the new tower and, by doing so, Chinese Hospital will realize respective cashflow savings of more than $40 million during the next 10 years.

C-PACE is a financing mechanism that allows owners and developers of commercial and healthcare properties to access low-cost, long-term financing for efficient building improvements, including seismic and other resiliency measures. The financing is repaid through a property assessment payment paid through the term of financing.

