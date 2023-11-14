Greenrock Capital, Petros PACE Arrange $62.6M C-PACE Financing for Appellation Healdsburg Hotel in Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG, CALIF. — Greenrock Capital and Petros PACE Finance have arranged $62.6 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for the construction of the Appellation Healdsburg in Sonoma County.

CCS Healdsburg Hotel LLC — a partnership between Comstock Development Co., Wine Country Holdings (an affiliate of Appellation) and HVH Investment — will develop the property for the new culinary-forward luxury hotel brand and operator, Appellation.

Slated to open in 2025, the 108-room hotel will offer a 160-seat Charlie Palmer signature restaurant and bar, a rooftop bar, fitness club, spa, two pools and 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The project is being developed as part of the broader North Village mixed-use master plan, which is located two miles north of downtown Healdsburg.