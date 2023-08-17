Thursday, August 17, 2023
Located in Oakland, Calif., the 29-story 300 Lakeside Drive features 910,000 square feet of office space.
GreenRock Provides $172M in C-PACE Financing for Office Tower in Oakland

by Amy Works

OAKLAND, CALIF. — GreenRock Capital, in conjunction with KeyBanc Capital Markets, has provided $172 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for San Francisco-based TMG Partners.

The company will use the loan proceeds to make energy efficiency and seismic upgrades at 300 Lakeside Drive, a 29-story office building in Oakland.

The financing covers a range of improvements to the 910,000-square-foot building, which was constructed in 1961. The upgrades include a full HVAC system overhaul, envelope sealing to enhance energy efficiency, water conservation measures to reduce water consumption and a complete seismic retrofit.

According to GreenRock, the transaction represents the largest C-PACE loan to date on an office property in the United States and the second largest C-PACE loan on a single property of any type in the United States.

