Greens Global Acquires 1,152-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CubeSmart-Austin

The CubeSmart-branded self-storage facility located at 8023 W. Parmer Lane in Austin totals 1,152 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Greens Global has acquired a 1,152-unit, CubeSmart-branded self-storage facility located at 8023 W. Parmer Lane in Austin. The five-story property was built in 2019 and spans 110,505 square feet. C.W. Sheehan and Alastair Barnes of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the off-market transaction through Happy State Bank. The loan was structured with a five-year term and a fixed interest rate. CSW Development sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

