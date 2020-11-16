REBusinessOnline

Greenstar Development Completes 32,900 SF Office Project in Austin’s Rosedale District

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Austin-based Greenstar Development has completed 49 Street Office Park, a 32,900-square-foot adaptive reuse project in the Rosedale neighborhood of Austin. Designed by Mark Odom Studio, the two-story building features three office spaces connected by outdoor work areas. Franklin-Alan served as the general contractor for the project. Architecture firms Britt Design Group and Thirteen23 have committed as tenants to the building.

