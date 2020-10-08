GreenStar Herbals Opens 13,000 SF Cannabis Dispensary in Dracut, Massachusetts

GreenStar Herbals' new shop in Dracut, Massachusetts, totals 13,000 square feet.

DRACUT, MASS. — GreenStar Herbals has opened a 13,000-square-foot cannabis dispensary for recreational use in Dracut, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The store is GreenStar’s third and offers a variety of flower, edible, tincture and salve products. Vantage Builders Inc., a metro Boston-based design-build and construction management firm, handled the build-out of the space, which also includes a consultation area and a break room and locker area for employees.