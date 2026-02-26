Greenstone Parters Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Property in Chicago’s Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $5.6 million sale of a retail and medical property located at 1455 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. The urban infill asset sold for 98 percent of the list price to a New York-based buyer. The two-story property features 11,370 rentable square feet, roughly 125 feet of frontage along North Milwaukee Avenue and a private surface parking lot with 23 dedicated spaces. Barry’s Bootcamp occupies the ground floor. The upper level is leased to medical services provider Kindbody, formerly Vios Fertility Institute. Danny Spitz and Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based investment and development company, and procured the buyer.