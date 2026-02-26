Thursday, February 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The two-story property at 1455 N. Milwaukee Ave. is leased to Barry’s Bootcamp and Kindbody.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Greenstone Parters Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Property in Chicago’s Wicker Park

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $5.6 million sale of a retail and medical property located at 1455 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. The urban infill asset sold for 98 percent of the list price to a New York-based buyer. The two-story property features 11,370 rentable square feet, roughly 125 feet of frontage along North Milwaukee Avenue and a private surface parking lot with 23 dedicated spaces. Barry’s Bootcamp occupies the ground floor. The upper level is leased to medical services provider Kindbody, formerly Vios Fertility Institute. Danny Spitz and Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based investment and development company, and procured the buyer.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sale of 748-Bed Student Housing Community...

Cabot Properties Buys 370,264 SF Industrial Park in...

MMCC Arranges $12.7M in Acquisition Financing for East...

JLL Arranges Sale of 299-Acre Westin Hotel and...

SVN | Miller Negotiates Sale of 21 Acres...

Morgan, Casto Net Lease Buy Land in Southeast...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Metro Atlanta...

AEW Capital Acquires Three-Building, 392,900 SF South Reno...

Camden Village Sells 118,187 SF Slatten Ranch Shopping...