The 120,886-square-foot property is home to seven tenants.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Greenstone Partners Arranges $10.3M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial Property

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Greenstone Partners has arranged the $10.3 million sale of a multi-tenant, shallow bay industrial property totaling 120,886 square feet in Indianapolis. The building is located at 2402 Shadeland Ave. within the Warren Park submarket. Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based family office, and procured the buyer, a Florida-based real estate investment group. The transaction represents the second highest price per square foot for a multi-tenant industrial investment over 100,000 square feet in Indianapolis, according to CoStar.

The property is home to seven tenants, and suite sizes average just over 17,000 square feet. Ownership has invested more than $1 million in capital improvements over the past four years. Major projects include a $726,000 full roof replacement backed by a 20-year warranty, as well as $133,000 in parking lot milling, repaving and restriping. Additional upgrades include HVAC repairs and replacements.

