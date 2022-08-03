REBusinessOnline

Greenstone Partners Arranges $3M Sale of Retail Center in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The nearly 12,000-square-foot building is located at 5899 Northwest Highway.

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has arranged the $3 million sale of a nearly 12,000-square-foot retail property in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake. The building, located at 5899 Northwest Highway, is 77 percent occupied with two vacant units. Jason St. John and AJ Patel of Greenstone represented the seller, a local, private partnership. The duo also procured the buyer, a private partnership completing a 1031 exchange.

