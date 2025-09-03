Greenstone Partners Arranges $6.1M Sale of Medical Office Building in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has arranged the $6.1 million sale of 1952 McDowell Road, a 55,000-square-foot medical and office building in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The anchor tenant is Advanced Behavioral Health Services, which occupies the entire third floor and recently extended its lease through 2029. The asset was 86 percent leased at the time of sale. Jason St. John and AJ Patel of Greenstone represented the seller, a Naperville-based office operator. An outside broker represented the buyer, a local investor.