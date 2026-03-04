Greenstone Partners Arranges $8.9M Sale of Office Complex in Lake Forest, Illinois

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has arranged the $8.9 million sale of Conway Park, a 225,000-square-foot office complex in the northern Chicago suburb of Lake Forest. Danny Spitz of Greenstone represented the buyer, The STG Group, a private real estate investment group based in Petaluma, Calif. Matthew Tarshis, Andrew Rubin, Andrew Picchietti, Zack Pearlstein and Andrew Slovis of Frontline Real Estate Partners represented the undisclosed seller. The property is currently 43 percent leased. Three of the five largest tenants have lease terms extending through 2030 and beyond.