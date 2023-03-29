Greenstone Partners Arranges $9.4M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

LISLE AND NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has arranged the sale of a 117,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in suburban Chicago for $9.4 million. The three-property portfolio includes 2200 Ogden Ave. and 1997 Ohio St. in Lisle as well as 3170-3190 MacArthur Blvd. in Northbrook. The properties are fully leased to 10 tenants in industries such as healthcare, technology, marketing services, e-commerce, wholesale distribution and custom design/build. Paul Tesdal and Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based investment group. Greenstone also procured the buyer, a West Coast-based real estate investment group.