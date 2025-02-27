Thursday, February 27, 2025
The British International School of Chicago anchors the 23,150-square-foot property.
Greenstone Partners Brokers $11.5M Sale of Multi-Tenant Commercial Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the sale of 821 W. Eastman, a 23,150-square-foot multi-tenant property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The British International School of Chicago anchors the building, occupying 65 percent of the rentable square footage with 17 years remaining on its lease. Other tenants include Bright Horizons, a provider of early education that has occupied the space since 2007, and Hill Family Pet Care, which offers daycare, boarding, grooming and training services. Danny Spitz of Greenstone represented the seller and procured the buyer, a partnership between Honore Properties and Peerless Development.

