Greenstone Partners Brokers $16.5M Sale of Two Industrial Facilities in Portage, Indiana

PORTAGE, IND. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $16.5 million sale of the Addison and Clark buildings, two multi-tenant industrial properties totaling 166,134 square feet in Portage. The transaction represents the highest price per square foot ever achieved for a multi-tenant industrial investment of 50,000 square feet or larger in the Northwest Indiana region, according to CoStar. Located at 6625 and 6675 Daniel Burnham Drive, the shallow bay buildings are home to a long-term tenant base with an average tenure of 13 years. Flexible suite configurations range from 10,000 to 50,000 square feet. Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller, a Florida-based private investor, and procured the buyer, Sperry Equities, a Southern California-based real estate investment group.