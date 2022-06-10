REBusinessOnline

Greenstone Partners Brokers $16M Sale of Office Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Pictured is the building at 1601 Bond St. in Naperville.

NAPERVILLE AND WARRENVILLE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the sale of a three-building office portfolio in Naperville and Warrenville for $16 million. Named the Cantera-Naperville Office Portfolio, the collection of assets totals 130,000 rentable square feet and is 86 percent leased. The properties are located at 4300 and 4580 Weaver Parkway in Warrenville and 1601 Bond St. in Naperville. Jason St. John and Paul Tesdal of Greenstone represented the seller, a Naperville-based real estate operator. The duo also procured the buyer, a Chicagoland-based family office that completed a 1031 exchange.

