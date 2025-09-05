Greenstone Partners Brokers $18M Sale of Flex Industrial Property in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $18 million sale of the WiFi Tech Center, a multi-tenant, flex industrial property totaling 183,000 square feet in Skokie. The historical occupancy for the asset has averaged 95 percent over the past 20 years. The tenant mix is comprised of national and local companies with the typical space ranging from 3,000 to 15,000 square feet. Danny Spitz of Greenstone represented both the seller, a local private investor, and the buyer, a California-based private investor.