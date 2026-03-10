Greenstone Partners Brokers $19.5M Sale of Retail Center in Chicago

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $19.5 million sale of a 54,000-square-foot retail center located at 1415-1417 N. Kingsbury St. in Chicago’s Clybourn Corridor. A venture between Chicago-based Honore Properties and Peerless Development acquired the fully leased property. Danny Spitz and AJ Patel of Greenstone represented the seller, Los Angeles-based Westwood Financial. The transaction marks the fourth acquisition in the immediate corridor for Honore and Peerless. Spitz previously represented the venture in the acquisition of the adjacent property at 821 W. Eastman St.

Originally acquired by Westwood in 2017 via a loan assumption structure, the Kingsbury center underwent a significant repositioning following the departure of Buy Buy Baby. In 2023, ownership executed a lease-up strategy by securing Sky Zone on a 10-year lease for 35,386 square feet. The center is also home to PetSmart, which has operated an 18,524-square-foot store since 2012.

The property also features a redevelopment component. The asset includes nearly 500,000 square feet of transferable air rights, creating a future high-density multifamily development opportunity.

Dean Giannakopoulos of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $13.7 million in acquisition financing through Great Southern Bank.