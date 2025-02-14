Greenstone Partners Brokers $2.4M Sale of Retail Property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $2.4 million sale of The Retail Shops on Lincoln Avenue, a fully leased, three-tenant retail property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The transaction closed at over $460 per square foot to a local private investor. The asset boasts a 7.7-year weighted average lease term, and the tenant roster includes Play, Junior Chefs Kitchen and That Face Facial Plastic Surgery. Jason St. John and Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based developer, and procured the buyer.