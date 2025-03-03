Monday, March 3, 2025
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Greenstone Partners Brokers $2M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Portage, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

PORTAGE, IND. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the sale of Starbucks Center at AmeriPlex at the Port, a two-tenant retail property in Portage, for nearly $2 million. The 5,251-square-foot asset is located just off I-94 at the entrance of AmeriPlex at the Port, a 387-acre mixed-use business park. Tenants include Starbucks, which has occupied space for over 17 years and recently extended its lease through 2033, and El Salto/Fairway Indoor Golf, a regional restaurant group that recently introduced high-tech golf simulators. Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller and developer in the transaction. Buyer information was not provided.

