Greenstone Partners Brokers $3.6M Sale of Apartment, Retail Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Square

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $3.6 million sale of an 11,500-square-foot apartment and retail building in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. Located at 2200 W. Lawrence Ave., the building is anchored by Roots Pizza and The Sixth, a two-concept retail tenant signed to a long-term lease. The property’s six apartment units were built in 2014 when the building underwent a full rehab. Danny Spitz, Jordan Multack and Tom Galvin of Greenstone represented the seller and procured the buyer, a New York-based private investor.