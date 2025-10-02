Greenstone Partners Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail Building in Des Plaines, Illinois

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $3.6 million sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant retail building occupied by Guzman y Gomez in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The quick-service restaurant specializes in fresh Mexican cuisine. Founded in Australia, the brand has expanded to more than 250 restaurants across Australia, Singapore, Japan and the U.S. The Des Plaines property at 2741 Mannheim Road marks the sixth U.S. location. Brewster Hague and Danny Spitz of Greenstone represented the seller, an Illinois-based developer, and procured the buyer, a local private investor.