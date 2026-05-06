Wednesday, May 6, 2026
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Gross Point Crossing totals 19,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Greenstone Partners Brokers $3.9M Sale of Retail Center in Skokie, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

SKOKIE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $3.9 million sale of Gross Point Crossing, a 19,000-square-foot retail center in Skokie. Brewster Hague and AJ Patel of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based private investor, and procured the buyer, an Ohio-based private real estate investment firm. The value-add property was 67 percent occupied at the time of sale. Located at the signalized intersection of Gross Point Road and Dempster Street, the asset features a mix of food and service-oriented tenants.

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