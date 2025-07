CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $4.3 million sale of a newly constructed multifamily property in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Located at 693 N. Peoria St., the building features nine units in two- and three-bedroom layouts. The asset features private balconies, onsite parking, in-unit laundry and separated HVAC systems. Some units feature private rooftop access. Jordan Multack of Greenstone represented the seller and sourced a local 1031 exchange buyer.