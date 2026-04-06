Monday, April 6, 2026
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The property at 450 S. Kitley Ave. totals 60,000 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndianaIndustrialMidwest

Greenstone Partners Brokers $4.8M Sale of Indianapolis Industrial Building

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a 60,000-square-foot shallow-bay industrial property located at 450 S. Kitley Ave. on the east side of Indianapolis. The two-tenant building is fully leased. Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller and procured the buyer, which closed the transaction 30 days after execution of the purchase and sale agreement. Both tenants are operating below prevailing market rents, providing a future revenue growth path upon lease rollover, according to Greenstone.

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