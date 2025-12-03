Greenstone Partners Brokers $5.2M Sale of Elmwood Commons Retail Center in Metro Chicago

ELMWOOD PARK, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $5.2 million sale of Elmwood Commons, a 16,840-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Elmwood Park. The property sold to an institutional investor for the full list price. Developed in 1991, the multi-tenant center has maintained near full occupancy since its construction and features a weighted average lease tenure of 15.6 years. Longstanding tenants include FedEx Office, which has occupied its space for 34 years, Wingstop (24 years), Jimmy John’s (19 years), Betty’s (12 years) and Happy Wok (11 years). Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller and procured the buyer.