Greenstone Partners Brokers $5.4M Sale of Life Sciences Property in Lisle, Illinois

LISLE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $5.4 million sale of 2375 Cabot Drive, a 37,000-square-foot life sciences building in the Chicago suburb of Lisle. The headquarters property is fully leased to the Water Quality Association (WQA), a nonprofit trade organization that serves the residential, commercial and industrial water treatment industry. WQA signed a 12.5-year lease in 2020 that features annual rent escalations between 3 and 4.5 percent. Both the tenant and the landlord collectively invested more than $5 million into the property. Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller, a Chicago-based developer and owner, and procured the buyer, an out-of-state private investor.