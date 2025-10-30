Thursday, October 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 1441 Branding Ave. was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Greenstone Partners Brokers $6.2M Sale of Industrial Property in Downers Grove, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $6.2 million sale of a multi-tenant flex industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. Located in DuPage County near I-88 and I-355, the property traded for $128 per square foot. The asset is fully leased to tenants such as LPMS USA, BTI Communications Group, Affiliated Customer Service Inc. and Advocate Home Health Services. Advocate and Affiliated have occupied the property for more than 25 years and together represent 50 percent of the building’s square footage. The property’s weighted average lease term is five years.

Ownership has invested more than $770,000 in capital improvements since 2020, including a full roof replacement, parking lot milling and repaving, tuckpointing, regrading, landscaping upgrades, new paint and several new HVAC units. Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller, a locally based investment partnership, and procured the buyer, an East Coast-based investment group. The asset sold for 98 percent of the list price.

You may also like

Karlin Real Estate Buys 299-Unit Apartment Building in...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $45M Bridge Loan for...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 37,000 SF Industrial Facility...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10M Sale of Metro...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 76,701 SF Medical Office...

MG Properties Buys Dockside Apartments in Kent, Washington...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 458,707 SF Logistics Property...

NewMark Merrill Cos. Sells 92,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping...