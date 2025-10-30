Greenstone Partners Brokers $6.2M Sale of Industrial Property in Downers Grove, Illinois

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $6.2 million sale of a multi-tenant flex industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. Located in DuPage County near I-88 and I-355, the property traded for $128 per square foot. The asset is fully leased to tenants such as LPMS USA, BTI Communications Group, Affiliated Customer Service Inc. and Advocate Home Health Services. Advocate and Affiliated have occupied the property for more than 25 years and together represent 50 percent of the building’s square footage. The property’s weighted average lease term is five years.

Ownership has invested more than $770,000 in capital improvements since 2020, including a full roof replacement, parking lot milling and repaving, tuckpointing, regrading, landscaping upgrades, new paint and several new HVAC units. Jason St. John of Greenstone represented the seller, a locally based investment partnership, and procured the buyer, an East Coast-based investment group. The asset sold for 98 percent of the list price.