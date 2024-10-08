Greenstone Partners Brokers $6.9M Sale of Chicago Retail Property

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 4066-4080 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood for $6.9 million. The two-building asset is home to medical-related tenants, including Athletico Physical Therapy, DentalWorks, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses and Midwest Express Clinic. The center features 16,063 square feet of gross leasable area on 35,185 square feet of land and includes 41 off-street surface parking spaces. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Danny Spitz and Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller, a private investment fund, and procured the buyer, a private partnership based in Illinois.