Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property on North Milwaukee Avenue was fully leased to medical tenants at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Greenstone Partners Brokers $6.9M Sale of Chicago Retail Property

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 4066-4080 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood for $6.9 million. The two-building asset is home to medical-related tenants, including Athletico Physical Therapy, DentalWorks, America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses and Midwest Express Clinic. The center features 16,063 square feet of gross leasable area on 35,185 square feet of land and includes 41 off-street surface parking spaces. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. Danny Spitz and Brewster Hague of Greenstone represented the seller, a private investment fund, and procured the buyer, a private partnership based in Illinois.

You may also like

Continental Properties Begins Development of 336-Unit Apartment Community...

Pennrose Opens Phase I of Thatcher Flats Mixed-Income...

Benco Dental Supply Renews 108,800 SF Industrial Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $54.6M Sale of Osceola...

Resia Sells New 390-Unit Apartment Community in Metro...

Kirkland Co. Arranges Sale of New 216-Unit Reserve...

Louisville’s Retail Scene Remains a Bright Spot Despite...

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 96,000 SF...

Hamilton Zanze Sells 414-Unit Maple Bay Townhomes in...