CHICAGO — Greenstone Partners has brokered the $7.1 million sale of a 24-unit apartment building in Chicago’s Lincoln Square neighborhood. The property, located at 2247-49 W. Lawrence Ave., also features 1,950 square feet of ground-floor live-work space along with a rooftop deck. Jordan Multack of Greenstone represented the buyer, Breneman Capital, and the undisclosed seller.