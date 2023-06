PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Greenstone Partners has brokered the sale of a three-acre retail development site situated near I-94 in Pleasant Prairie for an undisclosed price. The site is an outparcel to Seasons at River View, a 300-unit apartment development completed in 2022, as well as a future senior living development covering 20 acres. Brewster Hague of Greenstone Partners represented the buyer, a Chicago-based investor.